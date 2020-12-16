Angola: Qatar Airways Launches Luanda/Doha Route

14 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The commercial air connection between the cities of Luanda (Angola) and Doha (Qatar) was launched last Monday, with an inaugural flight of the Qatar Airways.

The first flight landed in Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport with 32 people on board.

According to the company's schedule for this initial stage, there will be only one weekly flight in this new route, that is on Mondays.

ANGOP has learnt that Luanda is Qatar Airways' 21st destination in Africa.

During the inaugural flight reception ceremony, the chairman of the Executive Commission of the Airports Management Society (SGA), Nataniel Domingos, recognised the importance of such entry into the Angolan market of the Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways flies to 151 destinations around the world.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.