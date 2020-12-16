South Africa: Five Points to Consider When the SA Revenue Service Owes You a Refund

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Andries Myburgh and Simon Weber

It's been a tough year. For taxpayers expecting long-outstanding refunds from the South African Revenue Service, even more so.

Earlier in 2020, SARS relished the fact that it had paid R2.4-billion in refunds to taxpayers, saying it was "a major cash injection into the economy at a very critical period". But the revenue service has generally been slow to refund excess payments. The Tax Ombud, for instance, reported that in the 2018/19 financial year, 24.43% of all complaints received by its office related to delayed refunds - the second-highest number of complaints.

The serious delays often experienced by taxpayers have been the subject of a systemic investigation by the ombud, but it seems this frustrating practice will persist as long as pressure on the fiscus prevails. Fortunately, taxpayers are not without legal recourse.

In this ENSight, we look at five important considerations to take into account when SARS owes a refund.

SARS 'must' pay a refund when a taxpayer is entitled to it

Section 190(1) of the Tax Administration Act, 2011 (TAA) determines that SARS "must" pay a refund, together with interest on that amount, to any taxpayer who is entitled to it. This provision extends to refunds of inter...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

