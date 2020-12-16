Angolan President Regrets Death of Eswatini Premier

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço, Tuesday in Luanda regretted the death of the Prime minister of Eswatini, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

In a message of condolences to King Mswati III, President João Lourenço expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and the people and Government of Eswatini.

Ambrose Mandvulo, 52, was appointed prime minister in October 2018 and passed away on Sunday (13) in a South African hospital.

Formerly Swaziland, the Kingdom of Eswatini is a Southern African nation landlocked between Mozambique and South Africa. Its administrative capital is Mbabane and Lobamba is its legislative capital.