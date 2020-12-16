Tanzania: Act's Four Elected Lawmakers Sworn in

16 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Four elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from ACT-Wazalendo were finally sworn in yesterday after their party decided to bury hatchets regarding 'the way' the October 28, 2020 General Election was conducted.

The oath of the four comes within nine days after the party's Central Committee (CC) met in Dar es Salaam where it agreed to be part of Zanzibar's Government of National Unity (GNU) and allow members of the House of Representatives, Members of Parliament, and councillors to go-on with their tasks to represent the party and voters.

ACT-Wazalendo secretary-general Ado Shaibu told a news conference that the CC had carefully considered the political situation in Zanzibar, and decided to put voters' interests first.

He added that the party's resolution was based on the views of its leaders, members, as well as the political situation in Zanzibar and Tanzania in general.

The four had won the parliamentary positions during the October 28, 2020 general elections but did not take the oath since ACT-Wazalendo prevented them from proceeding with their tasks as the party did not recognize the results, saying that they were inaccurate. Earlier, ACT-Wazalendo and Chadema said they would not recognise the results of a presidential election, demanding a fresh election.

The two leading opposition, in a joint news conference, also called for endless mass protests which were suppressed by tight security.

Speaking during the swearing-in event yesterday, Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai promised to give full support to the newly sworn MPs despite their small number. "You are late but still valid to take the oath. I assure you that I and other leaders in the House will treat you equally despite your number," he said.

He insisted that although some issues will be decided based on the number of supporters and the opposers, even the few with strong arguments are to be given a chance to share their thoughts.

Speaking after the event, Mr Khatib Said Haji from Konde constituency said they were late to take the oath due to a long wait for the party's CC decision.

"After the General Election results, we decided to collect opinions of our members before deciding on what to do. Let me assure you (Speaker) that our presence here has all blessings from our voters and the party," he noted.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.