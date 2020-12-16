Tanzania: Act's Four Elected Lawmakers Sworn in

Dar es Salaam — Four elected Members of Parliament (MPs) from ACT-Wazalendo were finally sworn in yesterday after their party decided to bury hatchets regarding 'the way' the October 28, 2020 General Election was conducted.

The oath of the four comes within nine days after the party's Central Committee (CC) met in Dar es Salaam where it agreed to be part of Zanzibar's Government of National Unity (GNU) and allow members of the House of Representatives, Members of Parliament, and councillors to go-on with their tasks to represent the party and voters.

ACT-Wazalendo secretary-general Ado Shaibu told a news conference that the CC had carefully considered the political situation in Zanzibar, and decided to put voters' interests first.

He added that the party's resolution was based on the views of its leaders, members, as well as the political situation in Zanzibar and Tanzania in general.

The four had won the parliamentary positions during the October 28, 2020 general elections but did not take the oath since ACT-Wazalendo prevented them from proceeding with their tasks as the party did not recognize the results, saying that they were inaccurate. Earlier, ACT-Wazalendo and Chadema said they would not recognise the results of a presidential election, demanding a fresh election.

The two leading opposition, in a joint news conference, also called for endless mass protests which were suppressed by tight security.

Speaking during the swearing-in event yesterday, Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai promised to give full support to the newly sworn MPs despite their small number. "You are late but still valid to take the oath. I assure you that I and other leaders in the House will treat you equally despite your number," he said.

He insisted that although some issues will be decided based on the number of supporters and the opposers, even the few with strong arguments are to be given a chance to share their thoughts.

Speaking after the event, Mr Khatib Said Haji from Konde constituency said they were late to take the oath due to a long wait for the party's CC decision.

"After the General Election results, we decided to collect opinions of our members before deciding on what to do. Let me assure you (Speaker) that our presence here has all blessings from our voters and the party," he noted.