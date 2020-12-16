Tanzania Immigration Put On Spot Over Seizure of Eyakuze's Passport

Dar es Salaam — The time that the Immigration Services Department spent to investigate citizenship status of the executive director of a research organization, Twaweza, Mr Idan Eyakuze, after confiscating his passport for over two years was not reasonable, the Court of Appeal has said.

In a 50-page judgment following Eyakuze's appeal that challenged High Court's decision to bless the continued seizure of his passport, the court said the time spent by the Immigration Department in investigations on Twaweza boss citizenship 'was not governed by rule of reason.'

In its recent decision, the highest court of the land has directed the Commissioner General of the Immigration Services Department to finalise investigations on Eyakuze's citizenship status within sixty days of its order.

They further ordered the authorities to return the seized passport to the appellant immediately after the lapse of the 60 days or allow him acquire the new one.

Mr Eyakuze first filed an application in the High Court in August 2018 in which he sought orders to quash the decision by the Immigration Serviced Department to seize his passport on July 24, 2018 and put him on a 'no fly list.'

He had also sought orders to compel the department to return his passport and observe his citizenship rights.

Respondents in the case were the Commissioner General of the Immigration Services Department, the Commissioner of Citizenship and Passports and government's chief legal advisor---the Attorney General.

The agencies opposed the application in High Court, arguing that it was premature since there was no time limit on investigation of the mater, a contention which was affirmed by Judge Yose Mlyambina.

He moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the holding of the High Court. He was represented by the president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Dr Rugemeleza Nshala.

Three judges of the supreme court--Augustine Mwarija, Winfrida Korosso and Barke Sehel-- faulted the High Court's decision, saying the respondents have failed to prove that the ongoing investigations on Eyakuze's citizenship status was governed by 'rule of reason.'

"The respondents have failed to substantiate reasons for delay to finalize the investigations within reasonable time without any expounded cause.

"We are aware of the fact that there is no set time limit for investigations, but we find that investigating the citizenship of a person for one year where all the relevant documents are within the reach of the respondents does not reinforce the argument that the time spent in investigation of the appellant's citizenship is reasonable," they decided.

The court also said there was clear evidence that Mr Eyakuze was prejudiced by long delays that prevented him from travelling outside the country, especially after he was stopped at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on his way to Kenya.

"Indisputably, this was an interference in the appellant's right to travel outside the country. The holding of the High Court that the application was premature was misconceived. Had the High Court Judge considered all the surrounding circumstances and the legal provisions critically, he would have not made such findings," said the judges.

According to the judges, the confiscation of Mr Eyakuze's passport for more than a year, without providing him with any information on his citizenship status while also refraining his movements were infringement on his freedom of movement and thus prejudiced his rights," they said.

How it started

The story building up to the seizure of Eyakuze's passport started on July 19, 2018 when two officers from the office of the Immigration Services Department went to Twaweza offices in Dar es Salaam to look for the researcher. They couldn't meet him as he was outside the country.

The officers left a message urging him to report at Immigration's Kurasini offices on his return.

Four days later, Mr Eyakuze heeded to a message by immigration officials and reported at the Immigration offices at Kurasini where he was interrogated and informed that his citizenship was under investigations.

He was allowed to leave the offices but directed to bring his passport to the office, a request he fulfilled.

On July 26, 2018, he wrote to the Commissioner General of Immigration Services Department to ask for his withheld passport to enable him travel outside the country for official duties but received no response.

Alternatively, he successfully applied for emergence travelling document. However, on August 1, 2018 he was prevented from travelling to Kenya by immigration officers at the JNIA and informed him his citizenship status was still under investigations.

Mr Eyakuze decided to pursue justice in court after all attempts to get beck his document failed.

At the hearing of his appeal, principal state attorney Deodatus Nyoni and state attorney Ms Hosana Mgeni insisted that High Court was right in dismissing his initial application that hinged on the time spent for investigation of the citizenship status.

He said the findings of the High Court that the law provided no time limited for investigations was proper and should not be faulted.