South Africa: Cosatu Wants Implementation Deadlines After Ministerial Performance Agreements Raise Questions

When the Presidency and Cosatu met, it wasn't a cosy tête-à-tête, but to discuss various governance lemons. The labour federation seems low on patience, saying it will follow up in January 2021, but the ministerial performance agreements seem fuzzy at best, and lack quality controls.

Cosatu wanted to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa over issues formally dating back to the 7 October 2020 general strike memorandum on job losses, corruption and socioeconomic issues handed over at the Union Buildings. But many go back longer.

At the 11 December 2020 meeting between the labour federation's Central Executive Committee (CEC) and President Cyril Ramaphosa, his deputy David "DD" Mabuza and several Cabinet ministers, some issues seemed like labour matters, but actually go further.

For example, Cosatu's ire about the still outstanding Department of Public Service and Administration circular - effectively, an administrative measure - to formally make it possible for civil servants to qualify to take the parental and adoption leave, since 1 January 2020 under the 2018 Labour Laws Amendment Act. Apparently, no such circular, no such parental and adoptive leave for civil servants.

"We don't negotiate the implementation of laws. They are binding," Cosatu parliamentary liaison Matthew Parks told Daily Maverick....