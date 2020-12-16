South Africa: JSE Suspends Delta Shares 'In the Interest of Shareholders'

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Problems are piling up for Delta, which recently uncovered fraud and misappropriation of funds worth R46-million. The JSE has now suspended the company's shares with immediate effect.

Trading in Delta Property Fund shares was suspended by the JSE on Tuesday, 15 December, adding more woes for a real estate company that has been hit by a multimillion-rand fraud and accounting scandal implicating former company executives.

In a Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) statement, the JSE told Delta shareholders that the company's shares have been suspended with immediate effect, a decision the bourse has taken "in the interest of shareholders".

Delta owns a range of office properties that are leased to government departments and entities. Delta listed on the JSE in 2012 with a share price of R9.60 but its shares are now a penny stock, dropping to 35 cents.

The suspension of Delta shares, the JSE said, follows the company's recent decision to withdraw its annual financial statements for the year to end-February 2020 because they can no longer be relied on by shareholders. Delta's auditor, BDO, also withdrew its audit opinion for the financial statements.

A forensic investigation into the goings-on at Delta, which was commissioned by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

