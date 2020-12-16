Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Visits Zambia Police School

16 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, who is in Zambia since Monday for bilateral cooperation, on Tuesday December 15, visited Zambia Police School of Public Order Maintenance--Kanfinsa College.

Munyuza was accompanied, on the second day of the visit, by Rwanda's High Commissioner to Zambia, Amandin Rugira.

The police school offers professional courses that include law on Police duties, drill and weaponry, Police science and public order management.

It also shelters a Mobile Unit, a force that reinforces Police Stations in case of any security threat.

Training is one of the areas of cooperation under the renewed MoU between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Zambia Police Service (ZPS), which was signed on Monday in Lusaka between the two Police Chiefs

The two Police institutions, therefore, intends to exchange, among others, training programmes, trainees and trainers.

The police boss commended the Kanfinsa College administration for the offered professional courses, emphasizing that "training is the backbone of Police efficiency."

Prior to visiting the School, IGP Munyuza paid a courtesy call to the Copperbelt Provincial Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga as well as the Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary.

Both the Permanent Secretary and the Police Commissioner appreciated the security cooperation between Rwanda and Zambia Police institutions, which will promote exchange of best practices, further building the capacity of the two forces to collectively respond to modern cross-border security threats.

Read the original article on New Times.

