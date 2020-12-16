Liberia: Police Confirms Arrest of 30 Sierra Leoneans With Liberian Voter ID Card in Gbarpolu

Monrovia — Police Spokesperson Moses Carter has confirmed that the police have arrested 30 Sierra Leoneans with Liberian voter registration cards in the troubled town of Nomodatahum Town, Gbarpolu County.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa via phone on Monday night, Mr. Carter said those arrested are currently being questioned by the police and officers of the Liberia Immigration Services (LIS).

Prior to Carter's confirmation, it was alleged that the Sierra Leoneans were behind the arm bush and seizure of the ballot boxes on Sunday.

However, the police spokesperson did not give detail as he promised to call back, but up to press time, he did not.

Nomodatahum Town, also called Norman, has been in the news for all of the negative reasons since the National Elections Commission (NEC) announced that an influential chief, for unknown reasons, forcefully took away four ballot boxes assigned to Precinct with Code #45039, comprising four polling places and 2,021 registered voters.

Voting in the town, located in District #3, Gbarpolu County, was suspended on Election Day and rescheduled for December 15, 2020.

With more than 95 percent of the votes counted so far from the county, Independent Candidate Botoe Kanneh is leading the candidate of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Rep. Alfred Koiwood of Gbarpolu County Electoral District #1.

On Sunday it was reported that Madam Kanneh and her supporters were attacked by members of the powerful all-male Poro Society on the orders of the Clan Chief who is accused of seizing several ballot boxes on Election Day.

Some of Madam Kanneh supporters including her relatives were allegedly beaten by members of the traditional society, with their whereabouts unknown.

Mr. Aloysius Toe, the Secretary General of the Alternative National Congress has also been reportedly arrested and charged with espionage.

The arrest also comes amid allegations that the LIS is colluding with the ruling party to intimidate madam Kanneh and her supporters in a bid to deny her of winning the Gbarpolu County's senatorial race.