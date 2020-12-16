Liberia: Fraud Examiners Begin Three-Day Anti-Fraud Conference

Monrovia — A three Day Anti-fraud Conference opens in Monrovia Wednesday with more than 100 fraud professionals, investigators, internal and external auditors, compliance officers, security, bankers and other professionals from different backgrounds are expected to attend.

The training conference is being organized under the auspices of the Liberia Chapter- Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

According to a release from the Association, the Conference will allow participants to deal with issues of ethical transgression for Professionals, Data analytics and general fraud prevention techniques.

The Liberia Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (Chapter 198) is a member of an international body the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) with global headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA. As mandated by the ACFE on Continuous Professional Education (CPE) compliance, CFEs are mandated to earn 20 credits hours of CPE every 12 months period to maintain their professional credential.

The Conference is being held under theme: "Increasing Fraud Awareness in Public & Private Organizations" for CFEs, internal & external auditors, law enforcement institutions, banking and business institutions, accountants, lawyers, investigators, etc.

The Association says fraud is one of the major obstacles to the growth and development of institutions around the world as billions of dollars are lost to theft and fraud related cases.

Fraud is one of the contributing factors to the collapse of flourishing institutions and nations.