Liberia: Leon Condemns Electoral Violence in Gbarpolu

Monrovia — The Liberia Elections Observation Network strongly condemns the electoral violence in Gbarpulo, which again has prevented elections from taking place in Nomodatanau, Kongba district. The fact that a female candidate was targeted makes this particularly concerning. On line attacks have also continued against Senator Karnaga Lawrence. Although tallying has been peaceful across most of the country there have been tensions and disagreements in Bomi, River Cess, Sinoe and Grand Kru.

Delayed election in Gbarpulo

LEON is deeply concerned that, the elections in four polling places in in Nomodatanau, Gbarpolu, Kongba district, did not take place again today. Mdm Botoe Kanneh, one of the leading candidates in the delayed elections, is been intimated by the traditional country devils, and her supporters attacked.

LEON sees this as a violation of Liberia's commitment to achieving parity in women's representation[1]. LEON reminds the Liberian government of it is obligation to protect women candidates in order to promote equal participation of women.

The elections could not take place in the town of Nomodatanau on 8 December because the election materials were seized, reportedly by the town chief, and people were not allowed to vote. Since then, Botoe Kanneh was prevented from entering the village to campaign 13th December. She reported that she and her supporters were attacked on Monday 14th and her husband injured. Last night the ballot boxes were destroyed again and the NEC extracted their people. Security forces have surrounded the town and LEON observers were not allowed to enter to observe last night.

LEON is also concerned why the town chief was not questioned over the 8 December seizure of materials and why security was not sent yesterday, which could have allowed the delayed election to proceed today.

There are many different stories circulating on social media aimed at discrediting Botoe Kanneh but also claims that LEON is also concerned that the Minister of State, Nathaniel McGill, is trying to influence the Magistrate. As a result, Bopolu city is tense, with people demonstrating, claiming that CDC have bribed the NEC magistrate to change the Election results in their interest and that Nimba and Grand Gedeh delayed elections.

Voting got underway this morning in 3 polling places in Nimba and in Grand Gedeh, under the watchful eyes of LEON observers and party agents. Voting did not take place on 8 December in Tiapa Public School and Gbayee Public Schools, Upper Nimba, District 2, due to lack of polling staff in these remote areas. In Bargblor Public School, Grand Gedeh District 3, people were told not to vote on 8 December because the county name on the ballot box was incorrect. The NEC claims this was false information.

LEON observers have reported that all four polling places opened on time today and that everything is proceeding correctly. Party agents are present and queues are short.

Senatorial results and tally process

LEON has been observing the tallying of results in all magistrates offices around the country since the process started on 9 December. They have been reporting that the process is highly transparent in all centers with results forms being photocopied for all observers and party agents, and the computer screen projected on to the wall so that everyone could check the results being entered against their copies of the results. The projector was not working in River Cess on the first day. LEON observers rated the process as very good or good in all tally centers, often commended the magistrates for the transparency of the process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There were problems in River Cess when party agents of Wellington Geevon Smith threatened that they would kill the Magistrate and burn the office if they detected any fraud. This type of threat is not conducive to smooth running of the process and should be condemned. Steve Tequah, an independent candidate has filed an official complaint asking for a recount of all 111 polling places in the county, claiming that many votes for him were wrongly declared invalid and that Geevon Smith's supporters attacked his party agents at the tally center, not witnessed by LEON observers.

Grand Kru was also criticised for not being fully transparent with the Magistrate not considering party agent complaints against some results. The situation is tense since there are only 26 votes separating the top two candidates and journalist has reported on social media that he was badly beaten at lunchtime today by supporters of one of the two.