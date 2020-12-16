Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Demand Re-Run in Mont. County District 9 By-Election, As Election Commission Announces Ruling Party's Saah Foko Winner

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Tuesday announced Saah Teah Foko as the winner of the representative by-election in District 9, Montserrado County and his supporters have already begun the jubilation but his archrival, Fubbi Henries, believes the election was rigged and has filed a protest with the NEC.

"I appreciate my supporters for standing and continuing to stand by me. But, we don't accept the final outcome and have raised issues with NEC," Henries told FrontPageAfrica on Tuesday after the pronouncement of the final results.

Henries was a major contender against the late Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). His new contender, Saah Teah Foko, was an office staff of the fallen lawmaker.

On Tuesday, the NEC announced Foko as the winner of the by-election in the district his former boss had served from 2011 up to her demise.

The NEC announced that Foko accumulated 33.92% of the total votes in the District while Henries got 33.50%. This means, Foko won the district representative seat with 0.42% of the total valid votes cast in the district.

Fubbi's Contention

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), the political coalition on which Henries contested the by-election raised their concerns with the NEC two days before the pronouncement of the final result.

According to the CPP, in District 9 by-election, scores of voters were disenfranchised either by the incompetency of the NEC or intentional transfer of voters in areas where our candidate was most popular.

Most of the voters, according to them, who registered at the Jokpen Town Market, one of many precincts in District 9, were told they could not vote because they had been transferred to Blamasi Town in District 17.

"The CPP condemns this deliberate act by the NEC and would be demanding a rerun at that precinct so as to enable legally registered voters to cast their ballots. Additionally, pre-marked ballots were discovered at other precincts in District 9 including the Don Bosco precinct on elections day. The matter was reported to the police and several observes documented the incident in their reports. We will also be demanding a rerun at those precincts," the CPP stated during a press conference held on Monday evening.

Their complaint to the NEC, a copy of which FrontPageAfrica has obtained, reads as follows:

