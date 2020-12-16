Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Rallies Support for Struggling Teachers

16 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Kennedy L. Yangian

Monrovia — For several years in Liberia, some public and private school teachers have been involved in strikes and go-slow actions in demand of high salaries and incentives to dignify the teaching profession.

As the result of low salaries and incentives, some of these teachers who are professionals are forced to quit the profession for other jobs with high salaries and incentives.

In the wake of these challenges facing the teaching profession in the country, the president of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe is calling on the government for support that could dignify the teaching profession in the country.

LNBA President made the clarion call when he served as guest speaker at the induction ceremony of officers of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association (MCSSTA) over the weekend at the G.W. Gibson Junior and Senior High.

In his speech, Cllr. Gongloe who is also a lecturer at the Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia recommended to government to provide free transportation services to teachers on public vehicles, as well free education to children of teachers as a means of encouragement.

"If we pay attention to our teachers they will teach people that will become millionaires and billionaires in the country because teachers create the avenue for other people to grow and that doors are always open to good teachers," said Gongloe.

Cllr. Gongloe stated besides providing salaries for teachers the Ministry of Education should give award not only to students who passed in public exams but teachers as well who impacted the knowledge to the students from that schools to pass the exam.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Kenya, Somaliland Cosiness Has Somalia Fuming

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.