Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Rallies Support for Struggling Teachers

Monrovia — For several years in Liberia, some public and private school teachers have been involved in strikes and go-slow actions in demand of high salaries and incentives to dignify the teaching profession.

As the result of low salaries and incentives, some of these teachers who are professionals are forced to quit the profession for other jobs with high salaries and incentives.

In the wake of these challenges facing the teaching profession in the country, the president of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe is calling on the government for support that could dignify the teaching profession in the country.

LNBA President made the clarion call when he served as guest speaker at the induction ceremony of officers of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association (MCSSTA) over the weekend at the G.W. Gibson Junior and Senior High.

In his speech, Cllr. Gongloe who is also a lecturer at the Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia recommended to government to provide free transportation services to teachers on public vehicles, as well free education to children of teachers as a means of encouragement.

"If we pay attention to our teachers they will teach people that will become millionaires and billionaires in the country because teachers create the avenue for other people to grow and that doors are always open to good teachers," said Gongloe.

Cllr. Gongloe stated besides providing salaries for teachers the Ministry of Education should give award not only to students who passed in public exams but teachers as well who impacted the knowledge to the students from that schools to pass the exam.