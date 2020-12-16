Liberia: Provisional Referendum Results Put 'Yes' Votes in the Lead

Monrovia — Provisional results from five counties announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC) on the referendum has placed the 'YES' votes for the eight prepositions ahead of the 'NO' votes. However, the invalid votes accounts for huge percentage of votes counted so far.

According to the NEC, the 'YES' votes dominate in counties like Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Maryland, Rivergee and Rivercess.

Prepositions voted on in the referendum are: reduction in the tenure of representatives, shorten time for NEC to hear complaints, reduction of term of senators, dual citizenship, reduction in the term of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, reduction of the term of President and Vice President, reduction of the term of office of the office of President pro-tempore, change in the date of elections.

The NEC on Tuesday also announced Saah Teah Foko winner of the District 9 Montserrado County By-elections in Montserrado County beating CPP Fubbi Henries by 33.92% to 33.50% a slam percentage margin. Foko completes the remaining three years of the six-year tenure of fallen boss Munah Pelham-Youngblood who died as a result of a prolong illness.

Foko worked as a staff of the deceased District 9 Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood.

"The NEC declares Sampson Weah of CDC winner of the Sinoe District #2 Sinoe County winner," the Chairperson stated.

Other winners announced by the NEC were, Senator Darius Dillon of Montserado County who has won with an unprecedented number of votes in Montserrado County surpassing President George Weah when he contested for the Senate in 2014.

The NEC also announced former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai winner of Lofa County beating incumbent senator George Tengebeh of CDC with a considerable margin. Also in Sinoe County, incumbent Senator Augustine Chea of the CDC was announced winner.