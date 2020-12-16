Liberia: Defeated Ruling Party Candidates Dissatisfied Over Results Released By the National Elections Commission - Complain to Magistrates in Their Respective Counties

Monrovia — In the wake of vast majority of candidates from the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), other political parties and independent candidates conceding defeat in the just ended senatorial election across Liberia, few other candidates remain defiant to congratulate their arch-rivals, threatening to institute legal actions against the National Elections Commission (NEC) over the conduct of the process.

Thousands of eligible voters went to the polls on Tuesday, December 8, to elect their Senators, and Representatives in the by-elections in Montserrado and Sinoe Counties respectively, as well as to participate in a National Referendum.

The defiant CDC candidates and an independent candidate are claiming that the voting processes which led to the victories of their political opponents, most of whom are from the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), were marred with irregularities and flaws.

Those that are yet to concede to defeat in their respective counties despite the results announced show that their political opponents have won include: incumbent Grand Cape Mount County Senator, Victor Watson, former House Speaker Alex Tyler of Bomi County and Steve Tequah of Rivercess County, among others.

Senator Watson lost the election to the candidate of the CPP, Mr. Simeon Taylor, who he previously defeated during the by-election in 2019.

The by-election at the time was triggered following the death Senator Edward Dagoseh.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, December 15, Senator Watson stated that though he remains a strong supporter of democracy, in Gola Konneh and other parts of district # one in Grand Cape Mount, "individuals were allowed to vote two to four times impacting the integrity of the people's decision".

He claimed that as a result of the situation, he has filed a legal action against the process.

"Our evidences show that those who voted two to four times put our rival to over 50% of the votes in District one. That's not the case for District two and three. Anyone who has followed Grand Cape Mount County election will know that it was the most competitive for the 2020 senatorial election. But the Constitution and the electoral laws are clear on votes irregularities. That's why we have spoken to our team of lawyers and based on cogent evidence available and advice, we have mandated them filed an affidavit claiming statistical irregularities and electoral fraud".

According to him, the "statistical anomalies can suggest that an audit of such fraud must be reviewed, votes recount mandated", adding that, "there are absolutely enough "irregularities which prove massive voter fraud".

"We've witnessed illegal counting procedures, violation of voting rules, harassment and intimidation of our poll workers. These irregularities and anomalies, statistical evidence are available, as a testament to that our representatives were intimidated and didn't sign the record of count.

This election is an assault on our democratic values".

Senator Watson, however, called on all his supporters to remain calm and peaceful, even in the face of provocation until such time when the case shall have been decided.

In Bomi County, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the candidate of the governing CDC, was defeated by Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe 16,476 votes or 54% to 8,834 or 28.9% of the total valid votes cast.

Senator-elect Snowe has been congratulated by nearly all of the four defeated candidates, excluding Tyler and Bomi County incumbent Senator, Sando Dazoe Johnson.

Tyler has complained that the process was fraudulent.

In a brief telephone chat with FrontPage Africa on Tuesday, the Assistant Magistrate of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in Bomi County, Boakai Johnson, confirmed that Tyler has officially filed a complaint against the process.

"Mr. Tyler filed a complaint to our office and the hearing has been scheduled for this Thursday".