Liberia: Deputy Defense Minister for Operations Inspects Military Facilities Nationwide

Monrovia — The Deputy Minister of National Defense for Operations, Prince Vincent, has begun a nationwide tour in order to acquaint himself and assess the conditions of military facilities around the country. As part of his tour, the Minister, over the weekend, paid a working visit to the Edward Beyan Kesselly Barracks, located along the Roberts International Airport Highway.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Vicent informed the Commander of the 23rd Infantry Brigade of Armed Forces of Liberia, Lt/Col.Theophilus Dana, that his visit to the barracks was intended to update the Operational Department of the Ministry of National Defense on the conditions of the barracks.

He said the Ministry of National Defense is concern about the welfare of soldiers occupying military faciticites around the country, adding that his nationwide tour will give him an understanding of the condition of these facilitiess for possible intervention.