Somalia: PM Roble Lays Foundation Stone for the Construction of Dhusamareb Airport

16 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has laid the foundation stone for the construction of an airport in Dhusamareb airport also known as Ugaas Nor airport.

The Prime Minister said his government is committed to building the airport and called on the Galmudug administration to make efforts to build the infrastructure that is important for Galmudug.

Construction of Dhusamareb International Airport will begin this week.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Galmudug officials, ministers, parliamentarians and other dignitaries.

The Prime Minister said his government is committed to building a key city airport on the people of Galmudug to unite and work together to achieve the development they are aiming for at the same time to make further efforts to overcome the remaining environmental problems that have delayed progress.

"It was a great pleasure for me this afternoon to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Dhusamareeb Airport in Galmudug Regional Capital, as part of the FGS contribution to the development of the State," said Prime Minister Roble in a tweet.

"I encourage Galmudug business people to invest in the Region,"

Also present at the ceremony Galmudug State leader Ahmed Abdi Kariye thanked the Federal Government of Somalia for its significant contribution to the construction of the airport, saying that the project is based on providing the capital of Galmudug with a suitable airport.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Kenya, Somaliland Cosiness Has Somalia Fuming

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.