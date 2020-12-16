Somalia: PM Roble Lays Foundation Stone for the Construction of Dhusamareb Airport

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has laid the foundation stone for the construction of an airport in Dhusamareb airport also known as Ugaas Nor airport.

The Prime Minister said his government is committed to building the airport and called on the Galmudug administration to make efforts to build the infrastructure that is important for Galmudug.

Construction of Dhusamareb International Airport will begin this week.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Galmudug officials, ministers, parliamentarians and other dignitaries.

The Prime Minister said his government is committed to building a key city airport on the people of Galmudug to unite and work together to achieve the development they are aiming for at the same time to make further efforts to overcome the remaining environmental problems that have delayed progress.

"It was a great pleasure for me this afternoon to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Dhusamareeb Airport in Galmudug Regional Capital, as part of the FGS contribution to the development of the State," said Prime Minister Roble in a tweet.

"I encourage Galmudug business people to invest in the Region,"

Also present at the ceremony Galmudug State leader Ahmed Abdi Kariye thanked the Federal Government of Somalia for its significant contribution to the construction of the airport, saying that the project is based on providing the capital of Galmudug with a suitable airport.