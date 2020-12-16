Malawi: FDH Bank Appoints Charity Mseka As New Board Chairperson

16 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Board of Directors of FDH Bank plc has appointed finance expert Charity Joy Mseka as its new Board Chairperson effective 27 November, 2020.

Mseka has extensive experience in Banking and Finance and previously served as Director of Banking, Director of Accounting and Finance and Chief Accountant at the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

She also served as a Non-Executive Director of National Integrated Technologies Limited (NITEL) and Export Development Fund Limited. She currently also sits on the Board of Tilitonse Foundation and was recently appointed Council Member for the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

Making the announcement in Blantyre on Thursday, FDH Bank plc Company Secretary Juliano Kanyongolo said Mseka, a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), holds a Master of Science Degree in Strategic Business Management from Manchester Metropolitan University, United Kingdom and a Diploma in Business Studies from the Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

"With over 35 years' experience as a regulator, Mrs. Mseka brings to the Board rich expertise in institutional leadership, banking services, finance and risk management, among others. She takes over from Mr. Arthur Oginga who has left the Board due to other commitments," said Kanyongolo in the statement.

FDH Bank plc listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) on 3rd August 2020 and saw its initial public offer (IPO) being oversubscribed by over K300 million.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.