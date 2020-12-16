Kenya: DP Ruto's Ally Feisal Bader Declared Msambweni MP-Elect

Independent candidate Feisal Bader has been declared the new Msambweni MP-elect after garnering 15,251 votes in a hotly contested by-election.

The declaration was made Wednesday morning by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Yusuf Abubakar, who issued the winner with an election certificate.

Mr Bader's main rival, ODM's Omar Boga, came in second with 10,444 votes.

A total of 27,313 votes were cast in a constituency that has 69,003 registered voters.

There was a low voter turnout which stood at 39.5 per cent.

"We thank God we have come to the conclusion of this exercise. By garnering the highest (number of) votes, I declare Feisal the winner for Msambweni Constituency by-election," said Mr Abubakar.

Mr Bader led right from the start of the tallying of votes that was conducted at Dr Babla Secondary School.

Resounding victory

Celebrations for Mr Bader's resounding victory started as early as 3am when he was leading with 14,000 votes against Mr Boga who had at the time garnered 9,000 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Bader said he will diligently carry out his duties as the Msambweni MP.

"I want thank the people of Msambweni for believing in me. I want to thank all the people who walked with me through to victory. We will work with our opponents for the sake of our constituency," he said

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He thanked Deputy President William Ruto for supporting him.

He said he will work with Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his deputy Fatuma Achani to deliver for the people of Msambweni.

Governor Mvurya, Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani and former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar were among leaders allied to the DP who joined Mr Bader in celebrating his win.

The leaders, together with their supporters, broke into song and dance as they chanted "Ruto! Ruto! Hustler! Hustler!".

The supporters then carried Mr Bader on their shoulders as they danced at the tallying centre.

Backed by Ruto

Mr Bader, 34, is the nephew to the late former Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori who died in March. He served as Mr Dori's personal assistant.

His candidature for the Msambweni by-election was backed by the deputy president who is said to have bankrolled his campaigns.

The mini poll was marked by claims of voter bribery and intimidation.

It was turned into a supremacy battle between Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto -- who did not set foot in the constituency during the campaigns.

His allies, led by Mr Mvurya, former senators Boni Khalwale, Hassan Omar and Johnson Muthama led the vigorous campaigns.

MP Mwashetani and his Kinango counterpart Benjamin Tayari also played a key role in Mr Bader's campaigns.

MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Mohamed Ali (Nyali) also caused political mayhem when they set foot in the constituency to campaign for their candidate.

amohamed@ke.nationmedia.com, ffredrick@ke.nationmedia.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.