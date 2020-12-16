Malawi: State Withdraws Criminal Review in Bushiri's Extradition Case

Malawi's Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni has written the High court in Lilongwe to withdraw a criminal review of unconditional release of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

In a letter dated December 15 2020, which Nyasa Times has seen, signed by top prosecutor addressed to Judge Fiona Mwale, who is hearing the criminal review and copied to lawyer for Bushiris Wapona Kita said the State has applied for the withdrawal because the criminal review has been overtaken by the formal extradition request by South African government.

According to Kayuni, the State will now be dealing with the extradition litigation.

The High court was expected to make its ruling on December 22 2020 in the State application which was challenging the unconditional release of the Bushiris by the Principal Resident Magistrate court in the extradition case.