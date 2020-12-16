Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 85 New Cases, 66 Recoveries

Luanda — Health authorities reported Tuesday 85 new cases and 66 recovered patients.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was updating on the pandemic, 43 were diagnosed in Luanda, 24 in Zaire, seven in Cuanza Sul, three in Huíla, in the provinces of Moxico, Benguela, Cabinda and Malanje registered two cases each.

The group of new patients, aged between five and 81 years, includes 46 men and 39 women.

Of those recovered, aged two to 66, 49 are in Moxico, 5 in Lunda Sul, 5 in Malanje, 4 in Huíla and 3 in Luanda.

Angola has 16,362 positive cases, with 372 deaths, 8,990 recovered and 7,000 active cases.

Of the active people, seven are in critical condition, five are severe, 81 moderate, 137 with mild symptoms and 6,750 asymptomatic.