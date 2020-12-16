Kenya to Open Consulate in Somaliland Amid Tiff With Somalia

AMISOM/Flickr
Mogadishu, Somalia in 2019.
16 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya is set to open a consulate in the breakaway region of Somaliland by the end of March 2021 amid diplomatic tiff between Somalia

The move comes after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with his Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi at State House in Nairobi.

In a joint communique released on Tuesday, the two leaders agreed to work together to foster sustainable peace, economic and political stability and shared prosperity between the two states.

During their discussions, the leaders focused their attention on the expansion of bilateral trade, enhancing collaboration in air transport including enabling direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa, as well as cooperating in Agriculture, Livestock Development, Education, Energy and cooperation between the ports of Mombasa and Berbera.

Bihi held earlier talks with former prime minister Raila Odinga and discussed issues of security and regional development.

Through his Twitter handle, the Somaliland leader noted they agreed on critical issues affecting the region and exuded confidence they would be resolved. Raila is understood to have vouched for a divorce between Somaliland and Somalia during the discussion. Bihi's two-day visit to Nairobi came amid simmering frosty ties between Somalia and Kenya.

On Monday evening Somalia government sever cuts with Kenya and ordered Kenyan diplomat passport holders to back.

Somalia Information Minister Osman Dube, who announced the government's decision in a televised speech, also ordered Somali's envoy in Kenya to leave within the same period. Farmajo's government accused Uhuru's administration of consistently meddling in its internal affairs.

"Kenya continues meddling in our internal political affairs and it has ignored our previous calls to stop violating our sovereignty... We, therefore, declare that we have cut ties with Kenya over its poor violations on Somalia's sovereignty," announced the information minister.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.