Nigeria: Education Under Attack in the North

press release

Responding to Boko Haram's claim of responsibility for the abduction of more than 500 students from Government Science Secondary School in the town of Kankara, Katsina State, Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said:

"We condemn this appalling attack, which is the latest in a string of grave human rights abuses by Boko Haram. Since 2012 hundreds of teachers, schoolchildren and students have been killed or wounded by Boko Haram, and thousands of children have been abducted. Attacks on schools and abductions of children are war crimes. Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for several attacks on schools in the past and must be brought to justice for these and other human rights abuses.

"Education is under attack in northern Nigeria. Schools should be places of safety, and no child should have to choose between their education and their life. Other children have had to abandon their education after being displaced by frequent violent attacks on their communities, and many teachers have been forced to flee to other states. The Nigerian authorities must act immediately to prevent attacks on schools, to protect children's lives and their right to education.

"The attack on Government Science Secondary School Kankara is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, and it undermines the right to education for thousands of children in northern Nigeria. The abduction of students and the destruction of school property by Boko Haram can severely reduce the availability of and access to education for many children in northern Nigeria where violent attacks are escalating.

Background

In the night of 11 December 2020, gunmen abducted over 500 boarding students from Government Science Secondary School in the town of Kankara, in Katsina state, Northwest Nigeria. On 13 December Nigerian authorities claimed that 333 students are still missing. A day later Boko Haram issued a video claiming responsibility for the abduction.

Amnesty International has been documenting Boko Haram's atrocities and targeting of schools since 2012: https://bit.ly/3mpHtLI In May 2020, Amnesty International also published a report on the dire impact of the conflict in Northeast Nigeria on children.