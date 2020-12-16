Angola: President João Lourenço Message Delivered to Alpha Condé

15 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A message from the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, was handed over Tuesday in Conakry to his counterpart of the Republic of Guinea Conakry, Alpha Condé.

The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, was the bearer of the message, whose content was not disclosed to the press.

Bornito de Sousa went to Conakry to represent the Angolan Head of State at the inauguration ceremony of President Alpha Condé, re-elected on 18 October.

He was previously in Côte d'Ivoire, where he also represented João Lourenço at the swearing in ceremony of President Alassane Ouattara on Monday.

In Abidjan, the Vice-President of the Republic also delivered a message from the Angolan Head of State to Alassane Ouattara.

