Namibia: Alleged Killer Mother Had Lost Custody

THE estranged wife of a Namibian diplomat posted in Ethiopia, who allegedly murdered her two children, lost custody of the two children when her husband divorced her a month ago.

Kristofina Amutenya (33) allegedly murdered her two children identified as Jenay Haufiku (9) and Jane Haufiku (3) over the weekend. She also allegedly attempted to murder her stepson, who survived to tell the tale.

The woman lost custody and control of the minor children, although she was granted right of reasonable access.

In court documents seen by The Namibian yesterday, the High Court of Namibia dissolved her marriage to Petrus Haufiku (39) after Haufiku accused her of having an extramarital relationship.

Court documents showed that Amutenya had unlawfully and maliciously deserted Haufiku.

"During the subsistence of the marriage, the defendant (Amutenya) acted with the fixed and malicious intention to terminate the marriage between the parties," the court documents read.

The court further allowed Haufiku to sue his estranged wife for denying him his conjugal rights, which also added to the divorce file. Amutenya was then given 21 days to defend herself.

Amutenya made a first court appearance in Addis Ababa on Monday for the alleged murder of her two children.

She was remanded in custody pending further investigations, according to a statement from the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation issued on Monday.

The couple would have been married for 10 years on 26 November had their union not been dissolved on 2 November. The court also ordered that their joint estate be divided equally between the two.

The statement, issued by Namibia's ambassador to Ethiopia, Emilia Mkusa, said the ministry has embarked on the process of facilitating the repatriation of the remains of the two children to Namibia.