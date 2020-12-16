Namibia: Kabbe North Councillor Calls for Unity Among Parties

16 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

The newly elected regional councillor of the Kabbe North constituency in Zambezi, Bernard Sisamu, has urged various political parties to put aside their differences to work in unity for the sake of the masses.

He made these remarks at a ceremony held to welcome him into office at Izise village on Saturday.

Sisamu noted that though the opposition parties may feel discontented over their loss in the recent elections, they should now give a fair chance to those elected to work towards bettering the lives of the people.

"It is time to put away the political harsh rhetoric and start to see each other as a team. We must listen to each other again and work to make progress. We must stop treating our opponents as our enemy because we are not enemies but we are all Namibians, fighting for economic development in our constituencies," he said.

According to Sisamu, the battle to control the political anger and frustrations starts now, and so does the battle to build prosperity, secure health care and education for all.

"The battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism, and tribalism in our constituencies starts now. The battle for socio-economic and infrastructural development starts now," he said.

He promised to work hard to serve the people of his constituency.

For the first time, Swapo lost four constituencies in Zambezi region in the recent regional and local authority elections to three independent candidates and an Independent Patriots for Change candidate.

However, the party retained the Katima Mulilo Urban, Katima Mulilo Rural, Kabbe South and Kabbe North constituencies .

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.