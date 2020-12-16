Namibia: Kabbe North Councillor Calls for Unity Among Parties

The newly elected regional councillor of the Kabbe North constituency in Zambezi, Bernard Sisamu, has urged various political parties to put aside their differences to work in unity for the sake of the masses.

He made these remarks at a ceremony held to welcome him into office at Izise village on Saturday.

Sisamu noted that though the opposition parties may feel discontented over their loss in the recent elections, they should now give a fair chance to those elected to work towards bettering the lives of the people.

"It is time to put away the political harsh rhetoric and start to see each other as a team. We must listen to each other again and work to make progress. We must stop treating our opponents as our enemy because we are not enemies but we are all Namibians, fighting for economic development in our constituencies," he said.

According to Sisamu, the battle to control the political anger and frustrations starts now, and so does the battle to build prosperity, secure health care and education for all.

"The battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism, and tribalism in our constituencies starts now. The battle for socio-economic and infrastructural development starts now," he said.

He promised to work hard to serve the people of his constituency.

For the first time, Swapo lost four constituencies in Zambezi region in the recent regional and local authority elections to three independent candidates and an Independent Patriots for Change candidate.

However, the party retained the Katima Mulilo Urban, Katima Mulilo Rural, Kabbe South and Kabbe North constituencies .