Namibia: Govt to Tighten Covid-19 Rules

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob is set to announce a new raft of regulations today to combat the spread of the coronavirus, but a lockdown is unlikely to be introduced.

The pending presidential announcement today has left Namibians waiting to learn of the way forward in dealing with the country's spiking Covid-19 cases.

The government has for the past two months eased regulations as the infection rate dropped from 317 in a day at its peak at the end of August to 63 a day in mid-September.

But there are now concerns of a second wave of the deadly virus that has so far killed at least 160 people in Namibia.

Namibia has also reported a record 324 new coronavirus infections within a 24-hour period on Friday last week, raising fears of a severe second wave.

Yesterday, Namibia reported 187 new infections - 131 (70%) of those in Windhoek.

Sources told The Namibian yesterday that the government is not likely to enforce a lockdown even though there are suggestions to cordon off Windhoek.

Of the 28 active cases in severe to critical condition, 26 are also in the capital.

Since the pandemic has been declared a public health emergency, health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula may in writing issue directives or make regulations as he considers necessary or desirable to alleviate the public health emergency. This is in line with the act.

However, Shangula has to work with the existing Cabinet committee and the inclusive technical committee that has been managing the pandemic during the state of emergency.

Shangula said the ministry is investigating the circumstances around the high numbers of healthcare workers contracting the disease and will take appropriate action.

"We continue reporting a high number of infections among healthcare workers. Plans for investigations into this occurrence are underway," the minister said.

Shangula yesterday re-emphasised the importance of observing Covid-19 prevention measures and regulations if Namibians want to see an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Namibia now has 16 913 confirmed cases since the outbreak, and 14 981 recoveries, with 164 deaths.

The Covid-19 spike in recent days has seen 119 healthcare workers contracting the disease, with three deaths since Monday.

The Centres for Disease Control (CDCs) country director Eric Dziuban on Monday corroborated the president's remarks, saying the country is "definitely" in a second wave.

He added that many countries are seeing larger and deadlier second waves than their first waves; further calling on Namibians to be at full attention now to fight against this virus.

"Namibia was vulnerable to a second wave, just like all the other countries around the globe," the country director noted.

He further stated that it is imperative for Namibia to continue following changes associated with the pandemic and adjust the regulations as deemed fit.

"Nobody gets excited by the idea of stricter regulations coming back for a while, but the prospect of an overwhelmed health system is worse," he noted.

He further said the country cannot know for sure why there is a spike in cases, but events such as large gatherings, indoor crowds, and poor mask use are the leading causes.

Dziuban said: "The length of this second wave, and the impact it will have, will depend a lot on how quickly Namibia can change course and avoid situations that lead to the wider spread of the virus."

Geingob last week confirmed that the country was experiencing a second wave of the pandemic.

"I was saying let us avoid the second wave, but a second wave is already here and we are considering what we can do because people are taking the situation very lightly," he stressed.

Geingob further reiterated that the disease is killing Namibians, and called on the country to take it very seriously.

The spike comes after Namibia relaxed regulations 15 days ago. From 1 December 2020 to 25 January 2021, the sale of alcohol at nightclubs, shebeens and bars was extended to midnight, while public gatherings remained limited to a maximum of 200 people.

Shops and businesses are no longer required to keep registers of persons visiting their premises.

Sources told The Namibian this week that although the president would not announce another lockdown, the regulations are set to target adherence to the set health protocols to combat the spread of the disease.

It is believed the government may decide to reduce the number of public gatherings, in addition to introducing another curfew to control the movement of people. Another source also stated that liquor sales may be prohibited or shebeens, nightclubs and bars may be allowed to only operate under certain circumstances.

South Africa on Monday announced new regulations, as the country is about to hit the one million mark in terms of the infections confirmed. The regulations include gatherings restricted to 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors.

A curfew has been imposed from 23h00 to 04h00 and bars and restaurants will need to close by 22h00 for staff to not break the curfew.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets is from 10h00 to 18h00 from Monday to Thursday. Alcohol consumption in public spaces is prohibited. These restrictions came into effect yesterday until 3 January 2021.