South Africa: SA Incorporated - If You're Going to Borrow More Money, At Least Put It to Good Use

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marcus Botha

Rising sovereign debt isn't a problem, as long as the money is used productively. But that's not happening in South Africa. We're caught in a loop of chronic money mismanagement that won't be sustainable unless something changes.

By now, we've all seen the headlines about South Africa's 51% GDP contraction for the second quarter of 2020, a 16.4% decrease compared with the first quarter. While it bounced back in the third, it's still worrying. Stats SA reported an unemployment rate of 35% in the second quarter and bank processing data have revealed that only one in five South Africans has received their full salaries since April 2020.

We always knew the national lockdown meant sacrificing economic growth for the sake of containing Covid-19. And South Africa is not alone: the world is grappling with the fallout of what will probably be a deep recession for years. So, how do you continue to pay a public sector wage bill of R640-billion and make good on your plans for social grants and financial relief? The answer is, borrow more money.

Concerns about increasing sovereign debt have grown since World War 2 when many countries became indebted as they financed either the war...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.