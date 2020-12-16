Uganda: Economy Grows, Tax Revenue Does Not. Enter Govt, the 'Businessman'

analysis

Everyone makes mistakes but smart people recognise theirs and rectify them for better performance. The same applies to institutions and entire governments.

Thirty years since the privatisation era gripped Uganda, there is general admission that we went overboard and now the idea of government returning to invest in some strategic sectors is being openly discussed.

When the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) was set up 25 years ago, it was assumed that it would guide the private sector do a better job in business than government, coming after we had spent five years being lectured how "government is a bad businessman".

At its silver jubilee, PSFU is entertaining debate over the return of government to business. I suppose we should now say that government is a good businesswoman so there is no contradiction with the 30-year-old song of government being a bad businessman.

At the height of privatisation, our leaders did not highlight the fact that it was criminality that made government a bad businessman. So we did not consider that criminality can also make the private sector a bad businessperson.

What we heard repeatedly was that the state enterprises were a burden to the taxpayer, which was true. But it is also true that the private sector is a burden to the taxpayer as long as it is ridden with criminality.

So today Uganda only collects a ridiculously low 14 percent of gross domestic product as tax, lower than the regional average of 17 percent or the 20 percent in several African countries. This is because criminals in the private sector cheat on their tax obligations. They rob their customers because they collect but do not remit all to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

If state enterprises were taking away taxes to pay staff, private sector steals the taxes and robs not only the consumers but also the public in form of services missed due to government's lack of funds.

Unfortunately for government, it is holding a multiple edged sword. It needs to show that the economy is growing, yet tax collection isn't growing. The state keeps borrowing both internally and externally, saying the tax to debt to GDP ratio is not dangerously high. But statisticians have not yet invented a way of declaring a high tax to GDP ratio while declaring a growing GDP against falling or stagnant tax collections.

So we are stuck with our 14 percent which can only grow smaller as long as criminality reigns in the private sector. As far as I know, nobody has ever been sent to prison for tax evasion in Uganda since we abolished the poll/graduated tax a decade and a half ago

But we don't have to rub it in. Government has already realised its folly of full blast privatisation and without shouting about it, is already quietly returning to play in the market. The biggest folly must have been in the financial sector when it sold off, or killed its Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB).

By not being a player in the financial market, government has spent two decades quarrelling and yelling about commercial banks' charging customers extortionist interest rates yet it cannot dictate these in a liberalised, privatised sector.

The commercial banks have consistently ignored the central bank's lowering its lending rates as low as possible. Banks charge at least 20 percent even on long term investment loans yet inflation has averaged 5 percent for a decade.

Government also heavily borrows from the same commercial banks and since it is a risk-free borrower, makes them thus unwilling to lend to the private sector. This they do by charging insane lending rates to customers, four times higher than the inflation rate.

If UCB still existed, government could have had it influence the market by having it charge decent rates. At least government has already moved to inject a trillion shillings in its Uganda Development Bank so it can lend business operators at sane rates.

Government has also started doing what its predecessors did even before independence -- investing in necessary, essential industries which require a lot of capital that the private sector that is risk averse is unlikely to invest in. Electricity generation is one. Electricity transmission is another, so is expansion of electricity supply in the rural areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Business Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But government has also started investing directly for strategic reasons. The recent re-creation of the national airline is a case in point. Government actually made sure there was no criminality in procurement if the new, modern aircraft and the transactions cost only half of the market price.

The state has also become a trail blazer and invested in automobile manufacturing, which no private sector players could have done as it would be unlikely to return profits soon enough for a struggling investor.

The state has also invested in sugar cane growing and milling in northern Uganda. The state has eaten humble pie, maybe it deserves a break.

Joachim Buwembo is a Kampala-based journalist.