Madagascar: Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project for Greater Antananarivo

This additional support will fill the financing gap created by the reallocation of resources for the COVID-19 response

The World Bank Board of Directors approved today a $50 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) in support of the Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project for Greater Antananarivo (PRODUIR). This additional financing will fill the financing gap created by triggering the Immediate Response Mechanism (IRM) and the reallocation of resources from PRODUIR to the Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC) for the COVID-19 response.

To respond to the COVID-19 crisis, the Government of Madagascar adopted a multisectoral Emergency Plan and requested the activation of the IDA IRM, reallocating $123 million to the Contingent Emergency Response from three projects, including PRODUIR, which was selected to support $45 million in social protection activities and provided $5 million to implement part of the Emergency Response plan of the Commune Urbaine of Antananarivo.

This additional financing will thus support the replenishment of PRODUIR to ensure originally planned activities would be financed and implemented in order to improve urban drainage, selected public services, and climate resilience for the urban poor of Greater Antananarivo, thereby enhancing urban living conditions and flood resilience in selected low-income neighborhoods of Greater Antananarivo and improving Madagascar's capacity to respond promptly and effectively to crises or emergencies.

"Saving lives and protecting livelihoods is at the core of the government's response to COVID-19. Through this project, the World Bank was able to support these efforts, including in cities such as Antananarivo that was for several months the epicenter of the pandemic in Madagascar", said Marie-Chantal Uwanyiligira, World Bank Country Manager for Madagascar. "The additional financing approved today enables the continuity Produir, an important project for urban development that is more necessary than ever to better protect the population and strengthen their resilience to future shocks."

The original activities envisaged by the parent project are still relevant and critical to reinforce urban resilience in Greater Antananarivo and will help establish a healthier environment within the low-income neighborhoods of the city. The project investments in essential services on sanitation and local solid waste management will also help develop and maintain better hygiene practices and protect health in the context of COVID-19 recovery.

