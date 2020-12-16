Rwanda: Japan to Award Uwayo for Promoting Karate in Rwanda

The government of Japan through its Embassy in Rwanda is set to honor Theo Uwayo, President of Rwanda Karate Federation (Ferwaka), with the "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays", for his contribution to the promotion of Karate in Rwanda.

The order, which is among the highest honour conferred by Japan, is awarded to people who have made distinguished achievements in either international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

The ceremony to award Uwayo was slated for Tuesday, December 15, however, because of the new Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government, the event was postponed to a later date that was not immediately disclosed by the Embassy.

Officially, Ferwaka was established in 2008, when it obtained legal personality as per a ministerial order. But it had existed for nearly a decade before. The year 2008 then gave the country's karatekas a new lease of life.

According to Guy Rurangire, Director of Sports at the Ministry of Sports, Uwayo played a critical role in Karate's legal reforms.

"Uwayo worked with several other different legends in Karate, like the late Jean Sayinzoga among others, to prepare and restructure legal documents of Karate in Rwanda," he said.

"He also helped in negotiating different partnerships that saw karatekas get technical skills through training by experienced coaches from around the world. He also informally helped many young talents to get equipment used in Karate," he added.

Rurangire has been playing Karate for the last 26 years.

Ferwaka and the Japanese Embassy in Rwanda have enjoyed a healthy partnership over the years, with different activities in their scope of collaboration, including organising the annual Ambassador's Cup competition and equipping both young and senior players with basic techniques of the game.

Japan also, on many occasions, donated Karate equipment to local players of the game.

