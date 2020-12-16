Rwanda: Cecafa U-17 Tournament - Last Chance for Rwanda

Wednesday

Group B

Rwanda Vs Djibouti 17 pm

Group A

Uganda V Kenya 12pm

Rwanda's hopes to progress to the next stage of the CECAFA U-17 will be on the line as they take on Djibouti in a do or die tie that will decide whether they will make it out of the group stages into the semi-finals.

The national side lost their opening tie 3-1 to Tanzania after a poor performance and anything but a win for the hosts on Wednesday, December 16 will knock them out of the competition.

U-17 coach Yves Rwasamanzi has insisted his side must take the last game with the seriousness it deserves.

"We lost the first match against Tanzania because our opponents were more physical and stronger than we were. But we still have a chance, and we have to make good use of it to reach the semi-finals," he said.

"We have not seen how the Djibouti plays, but we are sure they are not as strong as Tanzania," he added.

On the same day, in Group A, defending champions Uganda will take on Kenya at the same venue at 12 pm.

Group stage matches will be concluded on Friday December 18, and after the semi-finals will follow on Sunday December 20, and the finals will take place two days later on Tuesday December 22.

The tournament holds vital importance for the participating teams since it serves as the qualifiers for the Afcon, a continental showpiece that will take place in 2021 in Morocco. The two finalist teams in the CECAFA tournament will represent the CECAFA region in the AFCON U-17.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas