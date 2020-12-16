Rwanda: Basketball Body in Search of New National Head Coach

16 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The National Basketball Federation (FERWABA) is looking for a new national head coach for the senior men's basketball team ahead of next year's African Basketball championships (AfroBasket).

This follows the dismissal of Serbian tactician, Vladimir Bosnjak after a string of poor results at the recent Afro-Basketball qualifiers after Rwanda lost all their matches.

Assistant coach Henry Mwinuka is currently in charge of first team duties and is deputized by Aime Karim Nkusi.

In an interview with Times Sports on Tuesday, December 15, Desire Mugwiza President of Ferwaba, said a new coach will be hired in time for

next year's AfroBasket tournament that is slated for early February.

"We are searching for another coach before the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 qualifiers begin," Mugwiza said adding that if the right coach is not available then the interim coach, Henry Mwinuka and his assistant, Aime Karim Nkusi will stay in charge of team," Mugwiza said.

Since 2005, the national team has had 5 permanent head coaches. They include: Cliff Owuor (2005-2007), Jean de Dieu Nizeyimana (2007), Veceslav Kavedjiza (2008-2011), Moise Mutokambali (2013-2018) and Vladimir Bosnjak (2019-2020).

Copyright © 2020 The New Times.

