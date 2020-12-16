Kenya: Ministry to Launch First Digital Content Feature On Kenyan Sports

16 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The Ministry of Sports along with Athletics Kenya, Google Arts and Culture and Google Kenya, among others partners, are set to launch the first digital content feature on Kenyan sports.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, disclosed Tuesday that the venture is geared towards celebrating the country's history, heritage and excellence across disciplines, geography and communities.

Amina explained that the project, that will also incorporate the National Olympic and Paralympic Committees, will give the country a platform to store all the turning sporting moments in history.

Online sports museum

"Furthermore, it will highlight the 'super powers' of Kenya's athletes and show how sports can change lives and how iconic sports heroes are improving lives in their communities and pushing the known boundaries of athletic performance one second at a time," said Amina.

Amina was speaking when she led Athletics Kenya (AK) in celebrating its 70th Anniversary at the Nyayo National Stadium in a ceremony that was attended by 70 legendary athletes.

"I invite the sporting fraternity to fully participate in this monumental project whose end aspiration is to create an online sports museum to share the unbounded gift of Kenya's rich sporting history with the rest of the world," said Amina, who led the legends in cutting a cake to commemorate the occasion.

In attendance were AK president Jack Tuwei, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, who is a former AK chairman, Major General Fatuma Ahmed and Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), among others.

Amina paid glowing tribute to Kenyan athletes and AK for elevating the country's image with solid performances globally captured through the long journey starting at the 1954 Commonwealth Games in Vancouver, Canada.

"We all recall the long road that we have travelled since Kenya's debut at the Olympic Games in 1956 in Melbourne Australia while under colonial rule and in 1964 at the Tokyo Olympic Games as an independent Nation," explained Amina.

"The story of athletics in our country is one that has attracted keen global scrutiny in the quest to unearth the secrets to our exceptional athleticism and winning formula."

Amina noted that AK remains one of the most successful sports federations not only in Kenya, but in the world, having produced a galaxy of stars who have followed in the footsteps of pioneers.

Achievements stand out

Amina singled out such as Nyandika Maiyoro, Wilson Kiprugut Chumo, Amos Biwott, Kipchoge Keino, Naftali Temo, Naftali Bon, Ben Jipcho, Tecla Chemabwai Sang, Tegla Loroupe, Lydia Stephens, Elizabeth Jemeli Chesire, Hezekiah Nyamau, Robert Ouko, Julius Sang and Charles Asati.

"Their achievements stand out, starting with Kiprugut who was the first Kenyan to win an Olympic bronze medal, in the 880 yards (now 800m) at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games," said Amina

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.