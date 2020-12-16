Tanzania: Mainland Giants Head for Mapinduzi Cup Conquest

FOOTBALL giants; Simba, Young Africans and Azam and the much improved

Namungo will join four teams from the Isles in the race for Mapindizi Cup championship in early January, 2021.

Mtibwa Sugar are the fourth team from the Tanzania Mainland.

The official announcement from the organisers said yesterday that the 2021 round of Mapinduzi Cup has drawn only nine teams, five from Tanzan Mainland and four from the Isles.

Speaking to reporters here in Zanzibar, The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information,Youth,Culture and Sports, Omar Hassan 'King' said the tournament is scheduled to start on January 1st or 3rd next year, but its accuracy will depend on the Mainland Premier League and the CAF-level duels whose Tanzanian envoys are Simba and Namungo.

He said Simba and Namungo, who are going to Zanzibar for the Mapinduzi Cup are also engaged in CAF Championship League, the Confederation Cup respectively.

He said Mapinduzi Cup is among the major activities carried out nationwide to mark the 57th anniversary of Zanzibar Revolution whose official climax is January 12th.

The official named other teams listed to compete in the tournament as Mlandege, Malindi, Jamhuri, Chipukizi from the Isles while Simba, Yanga, Azam Mtibwa Sugar and Namungo.

In retrospect, the organisers have unveiled 17- member committee which will supervise the Mapinduzi Cup 2021. The members' function has been divided into three groups.

The committee to be chaired by Khamis Abdalla Said has Ayman Nduwe as the secretary and Suleiman Pandu Kweleza as the Assistant Secretary.

The committee members include Khamis Mussa Omar, Dr Hassan Abassi from the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Issa Mlingoti, who is the Zanzibar Revolution Government's coordinator.

There is also Omar Singo, the Director of Sports from the National Sports Counci; the Acting Sectretary of NSC Neema Msitha. Others are Fatma Hamad Rajab, Seif Kombo Pandu and Salum Ubwa.