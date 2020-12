press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation received a summons for the Head of an institution established in terms of Chapter 9 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa on Tuesday 15 December 2020.

The incumbent was served with the summons and is set to appear in Pretoria Magistrate's court on the 21 January 2021.

The summons contains three counts of perjury.

The DPCI will not engage any further on this matter until such time that the incumbent appears in court.