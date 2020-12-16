South Africa: How Civil Society Is Stepping in When Small-Town Karoo Municipalities Fail

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Johann Kirsten and Ingrid Schöffman

Poor local government service delivery characterises South Africa's rural landscape. This bedevils water provision, sanitation, environmental health and waste management. These problems make the towns unsightly and demoralise the townsfolk; they also endanger livestock.

Municipalities fail to address these pressing issues with effective planning, staffing, financial management and budgeting. This undermines the quality of life of their poorest citizens profoundly, while many mayors, councillors and municipal managers are earning large salaries.

The litter problem at the start of the operation at the intersection of Loxton/Williston roads in Carnarvon. (Photo: Johann Kirsten)

The Karoo towns of Carnarvon, Loxton, Murraysburg and Philippolis offer hope, as local communities proactively tackle their water provision, waste management and recycling challenges. Murraysburg's citizens decided to revive their town's historic water scheme, themselves. Very soon their success drew new investment, created new job opportunities and improved the local quality of life (DM168, 5 December 2020). Philippolis residents have cleaned up the waste dump site and the entrances to the town, and this is contributing to significant tourism investment.

The non-profit Karoo Development Foundation (KDF) is increasingly concerned with poor waste management and widespread littering in Karoo towns. It provided financial and management assistance to facilitate a clean-up...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

