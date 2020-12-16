South Africa: Benefiting From Hindsight - Assessing the Unintended Consequences of the Pandemic On Preventive Health Services

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ronelle Burger and Candy Day

The president has confirmed that the second wave of Covid-19 is upon us and expert consensus is that the vaccine will not arrive in South Africa soon enough to avert another difficult winter. Knowing it will be with us for at least another year, it is vital to document the intended and unintended consequences of our response to the virus so that we can learn from our experiences and mitigate against ongoing collateral impacts on health services.

In September 2020 we gathered a team from various disciplines and universities to examine the short- and the medium-term impact of the coronavirus on public sector preventive services.

Previous epidemics and modelling have shown that this is the part of health services that is often the worst affected: it easy to see how there would be less of a perceived urgency regarding an HIV test, the six-week immunisations of a baby or collection of contraception - especially when compared to an acute illness with painful symptoms that prevents you from working or fulfilling your household duties.

We, for instance, see that high-benefit individual health services such as early access to antenatal care have not been affected as much and recovered very rapidly. Of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.