South Africa: Benefiting From Hindsight - Assessing the Unintended Consequences of the Pandemic On Preventive Health Services

analysis

The president has confirmed that the second wave of Covid-19 is upon us and expert consensus is that the vaccine will not arrive in South Africa soon enough to avert another difficult winter. Knowing it will be with us for at least another year, it is vital to document the intended and unintended consequences of our response to the virus so that we can learn from our experiences and mitigate against ongoing collateral impacts on health services.

In September 2020 we gathered a team from various disciplines and universities to examine the short- and the medium-term impact of the coronavirus on public sector preventive services.

Previous epidemics and modelling have shown that this is the part of health services that is often the worst affected: it easy to see how there would be less of a perceived urgency regarding an HIV test, the six-week immunisations of a baby or collection of contraception - especially when compared to an acute illness with painful symptoms that prevents you from working or fulfilling your household duties.

We, for instance, see that high-benefit individual health services such as early access to antenatal care have not been affected as much and recovered very rapidly. Of...