Malawi: Chakwera - Malawi Loses 10 Million Trees Annually Due to Deforestation

16 December 2020
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Blair Mhone

President Dr Lazurus Chakwera on Wednesday said Malawi is losing close to 10 million trees annually due to deforestation as he launched the national forest season at Tukombo full primary school in Nkhata Bay district.

To mark the beginning of the tree planting season, the President planted fruit and indigenous tree seedlings with pupils at the school.

The Malawi leader emphasized that trees are crucial to the sustainability of the environment from which the country draws its natural resources. The President said taking care of trees already in the country's forests and trees to be planted this season will go a long way in "bringing back the lost forest cover."

"There should be cooperation in tree planting and protection of trees, as a country we are losing over 10 millions trees every year, " the President said.

Malawi plans to plant 60 million tree seedlings countrywide this forestry season. Forestry and Natural Resources Minister Nancy Tembo said her Ministry wants total involvement of all citizens in the country including public and private institutions.

