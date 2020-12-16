South Africa: Jacobs v Sitole - Treasury Note Allowed for Emergency PPE Procurement From Slush Fund, Confirming Suspended CI Boss' Claim

analysis

A treasury directive to National Commissioner Khela Sitole appears to corroborate suspended Crime Intelligence Divisional Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs' defence that the Secret Services Account (SSA) was authorised to procure emergency PPE supplies during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The note to Sitole, dated 23 June 2020 from Treasury Chief Director; Justice and Protection Services, Dr Rendani Randela, sets out revised budgets for the Crime Intelligence Secret Services Account and makes provision for emergency PPE procurement.

An amount of R526,459 was set aside with Randela reminding the National Commissioner that "given this unprecedented period of Covid-19, the Division must ensure that it maintains compliance with the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act and the Treasury Regulations, including relevant supply chain management prescripts."

The note requested the division to keep an audit trail of "all Covid-19 related transactions and spending, including any emergency procurement undertaken."

Until there was greater clarity on the impact of Covid-19 on the division's "baseline" all "non-core functions and activities should be delayed where possible", wrote Randela.

Daily Maverick has requested Dr Randela in an email to verify the treasury document. At the time of writing we had not heard back from him and will update the story...