South Africa: Anger and Confusion Over President Ramaphosa's 19-Day Beach Ban

As the Eastern Cape's seaside towns tried on Tuesday to emphasise everything else visitors could do instead of going to the beach, accommodation bookings were cancelled and law enforcement was being stepped up before the beaches close on Wednesday.

The Eastern Cape's seaside towns put on a brave face on Tuesday, with tourism organisations quickly jumping in to emphasise that there were many other things to do in the province instead of hitting the beach, but the cancellations kept on coming.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the beach ban on Monday, 14 December as a part of stricter regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections after a second wave hit several provinces. Ramaphosa said all beaches in the Eastern Cape would remain closed from 16 December for the duration of the festive season. The Garden Route's beaches have also been closed, but KwaZulu-Natal's beaches will be closed only on certain days. Other beaches in the Western Cape and Northern Cape will remain open.

Rick Pryce, the chairperson of Sunshine Coast Tourism based in Port Alfred, said they did not feel the blanket beach ban was "quite as sensible".

"The decision will hurt this town immeasurably," he said. "We already had...