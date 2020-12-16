South Africa: Twenty Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson Four - Misunderstanding Pivoting

opinion

Over the past 20 years, Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz has learnt many tough lessons and overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. He has also had the privilege of learning from the journeys of more than 13,000 entrepreneurs who have passed through Raizcorp. In this series of articles, Raiz shares 20 of some of the most important lessons he has learnt using a sequence that mirrors the typical stages of any entrepreneurial journey - from ideation through to scaling a business.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

The business world is notorious for generating trendy concepts, phrases and buzzwords that become part of the general business lexicon despite a common lack of understanding of what they mean.

"Best of breed", "paradigm shifts", "disruption" and "technology stack" are just a few examples.

A more recent example is "pivot". This word is used to describe everything from starting something completely new to a minor iteration and everything in between. Everyone these days seems to be happily "pivoting" - in whatever form their change of direction may take.

The first thing to note is that the concept of pivoting is not new; it has been going on for centuries in business. In its truest sense, a...