Sudan: PM Hamdouk - Processions and Demonstrations Must Abide By Health Precautions

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk asserted the necessity for all processions and demonstrations to be organized to adhere to the Corona pandemic health precautions and requirements, stressing the Sudan's establishment of a new phase of freedom of expression and demonstration.

He noted in the press conference held this evening at the Council of Ministers that the Council of Partners of the Transitional Period was originally proposed to deal with the problems and differences between the partners within the official frameworks, and that they would work to ensure that the Council's mission was also a consensual consultative and coordinative between the partners of the transitional period.

Dr. Hamdouk added that taking the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in consideration has delayed formation of the new, indicating that the Forces of Freedom and Change have not presented nominations for ministerial portfolios, stressing that the peace partners will also participate in the formation of the new government.

He pointed to the standards of efficiency, experience and integrity will guard the selection of the new ministers, noting that the ministers of the transitional government perform their work efficiently despite the burdens and large challenges they face, pointing to the breakthrough in the crisis of medicine and bread, referring to the treatments of the Ministry for the fuel crisis Stressing that these crises are directly related to the availability of foreign exchange, expressing his hope that removing Sudan from the US terrorism list will directly contribute to the resolution of these crises.

Dr. Hamdoul affirmed the state keenness to play an important role in the production direction not the support of consumption by supporting agriculture, industry, trade, health and education, and to create a human cadre that contributes in the development, indicating that failure in the performance of the government is the responsibility of all partners, the Sovereign Council, the executive council, and the political incubator.

He attributed the contradictions between the transitional components in some files due to the nature of the transition process taking place which Sudan has never exposed to in all previous political eras, stressing the need to work for the success of the Sudanese transition model towards democracy.

He welcomed all the friends efforts to helping in this transition, including the law passed by the US Congress that military investment companies and institutions be subject to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance for public funds, pointing to the approach of depending on the possibility of transforming these companies into public joint-stock companies, and to accept army's investment in military manufacturing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the achievement of justice for victims, PM Hamdouk has affirmed that the government does not interfere in the work of the formed investigation committees, especially the investigation of the committee on the disperse the sit-in and other committees, stressing the patience with these committees to accurately perform their work.

The Prime Minister has indicated the Sudan work with the current and upcoming US administration to enact an American law that immunizes Sudan from any future US lawsuits before the US courts, asserting the Sudan's ability with this possibility as it has also been able to accomplish the removing its name from the list of terrorism, and will be able to reach a satisfactory agreement with the US to obtain Sovereign immunity.