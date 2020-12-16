Kenya: Al-Shabaab Displays Dusit Attackers in Video

14 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Al-Qaeda linked terror group Al-Shabaab has for the first time released a video displaying the names and faces of five assailants who attacked the DusitD2 complex in Nairobi last year.

The images of the assailants were displayed in a 7-minute clip.

In the video, the five attackers state that their assault is a response to the decision by American President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the 'Jewish state', a reference to Israel.

According to reports by some independent media in Mogadishu, the video also shows the men in a car, heading towards the target of their mission. The jihadists could also be seen watching a film about the founder of Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden.

The clip states that three of the attackers were Kenyan while two were Somali. The video also reveals the tribes and clans of the jihadists.

The terror group says the Dusit mission leader was a Kenyan of Kikuyu descent. The five attackers were named as Osman Ahmed Hassan, Ali Salim, Abdigani Arap Yusuf, Mohmaed Adam Nur and Mahir Khalid.

