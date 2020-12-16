South Africa: Turnaround Times On Residential Property Sales Lowest in Over a Decade - SA Reserve Bank

analysis

Turnaround times on residential properties put up for sale are the lowest recorded in 13 years, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Tuesday in its Quarterly Bulletin. This is partly because of rising demand for lower- and mid-priced properties, which are more affordable because of lower interest rates and transfer costs.

Growth in residential property prices slowed further in 2020, with year-on-year increases of between 2.2% and 2.6% in October. This comes against the backdrop of weak demand pressures.

"The muted growth in residential property prices continued to be a reflection of the protracted period of weak economic growth, high unemployment and constrained growth in household disposable income, which were exacerbated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," the Quarterly Bulletin said.

The economy suffered a monstrous contraction of almost 52% in the second quarter (Q2) on an annualised basis, followed by a rebound of 66.1% in Q3. Still, the report noted that: "Despite the strong rebound in the third quarter, real GDP was only at a level similar to that in the first quarter of 2013."

That is a massive setback and with the unemployment rate over 30% - or north of 40% using a wider and...