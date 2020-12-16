South Africa: The Covid-19 Pandemic Has 'Democratised' Science, Says Professor Salim Abdool Karim After Winning Global Award

analysis

South Africa's top adviser on Covid-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, and his counterpart in the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci, have been jointly awarded a prize for 'standing up for science' during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, communicating science was as difficult as it ever was -- but at least scientific language and data were democratised in the process, says Abdool Karim.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim and Dr Anthony Fauci were jointly awarded the John Maddox Prize 2020 "for standing up for science during the coronavirus pandemic" on Monday, 14 December 2020.

They were commended for "going beyond the line of duty as government advisers on health" in their communication of the complex and changing science of Covid-19 to the public and policymakers alike.

Abdool Karim is an epidemiologist and director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa, as well as the chair of South Africa's Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee. Dr Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States.

The prize is presented annually by the charity Sense about Science and the scientific journal, Nature, to one or two people for "standing up for sound...