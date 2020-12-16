South Africa: The Covid-19 Pandemic Has 'Democratised' Science, Says Professor Salim Abdool Karim After Winning Global Award

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

South Africa's top adviser on Covid-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, and his counterpart in the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci, have been jointly awarded a prize for 'standing up for science' during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, communicating science was as difficult as it ever was -- but at least scientific language and data were democratised in the process, says Abdool Karim.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim and Dr Anthony Fauci were jointly awarded the John Maddox Prize 2020 "for standing up for science during the coronavirus pandemic" on Monday, 14 December 2020.

They were commended for "going beyond the line of duty as government advisers on health" in their communication of the complex and changing science of Covid-19 to the public and policymakers alike.

Abdool Karim is an epidemiologist and director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa, as well as the chair of South Africa's Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee. Dr Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States.

The prize is presented annually by the charity Sense about Science and the scientific journal, Nature, to one or two people for "standing up for sound...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.