South Africa: The Rapid Land Release Programme Has Many Potential Perils and Pitfalls

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Adi Kumar, Lauren Royston and Michael Clark

It takes an average of 11 years to implement a housing project. We can see no reason the Rapid Land Release Programme will be exempt from the inefficacy of the underlying processes and instruments that have plagued housing delivery to date.

Over the last three weeks, the national minister of human settlements and high-level human settlement department officials have made significant announcements that could change the course of housing rights realisation in South Africa. This may be in a progressive direction, but we do not have access to enough information to be confident about the outcome. In the absence of such clarity, we are concerned about whether the potential perils and pitfalls of rapid land release have been considered.

According to Daily Maverick of 23 November 2020, "It works out cheaper for us, it gives more responsibility to the people who own the land to build houses and we are hoping that they will be of better quality because they will be building it themselves. In the process, they will be getting skills for building and we are quite certain that it will work,' the minister told the National Council of Provinces...

Government's gambit: Providing land rather than houses

"The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

