South Africa: Junior Doctors Left in Limbo After Job Placement Process Goes Awry - Again

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Another year of bungles shows that the Department of Health has homework to do in fixing the placement system for junior doctors if it is serious about making community service work.

The Department of Health's 11th-hour placements of junior doctors for 2021 job postings mark another year of a bungled placement process. It's also left junior doctors scrambling to make relocation plans just as the year-end shutdown kicks in.

By the second week of December, there were still 159 candidates facing the uncertainty of whether they would have jobs, come 1 January. Their years as interns and community service doctors are requirements to complete their medical training. Without ticking these boxes they are legally prohibited from working in private practice.

Interns and community service doctors are meant to give young graduates paid, hands-on experience. For the public healthcare sector, it boosts much-needed resources, especially in the most under-serviced areas in the country.

For many, as the weeks dragged on and as deadline after deadline lapsed, the frustration and anxiety turned to despair. They started the hashtag #doctorsinlimbo, hoping to pressure the department to act. They also organised Whatsapp and Telegram groups for a flow of information between them.

One doctor...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

