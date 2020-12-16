South Africa: To Travel, or Not to Travel? New Covid-19 Dashboard Will Help You Decide

analysis

A new Covid-19 dashboard aims to help the public make informed decisions about interprovincial travelling and daily movement.

On Tuesday 15 December the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium (SACMC) together with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases launched the SACMC Epidemic Explorer dashboard. The dashboard assists the public in understanding the risks of Covid-19 infections and making educated decisions about interprovincial travelling and daily movement.

The SACMC Epidemic Explorer dashboard allows the public to explore the Covid-19 epidemic in South Africa by providing an analysis of the resurgence risk, presenting metrics to prepare for future outbreaks, and monitoring Covid-19 hospital admissions.

Dr Gesine Meyer-Rath, an associate professor at the University of the Witwatersrand and Boston University, says that "the health system needs to prepare for a surge in cases and hospitalisations".

Meyer-Rath explains that early detection metrics for resurgence are critical and that the public "needs data to make decisions about travel and risk by considering both cases and current hospital occupancy".

Data used for the dashboard is updated regularly with ongoing input from clinicians, virologists, and epidemiologists to refine key model assumptions and parameters.

"Uploading long-term projections requires seroprevalence data at a district level, information on changes in the...