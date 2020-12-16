Algeria: Djerad Kicks Off Academic Year 2020-2021

M'sila (Algeria) — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Tuesday kicked off the academic year 2020-2021 at Mohamed Boudiaf University Center, as part of a working visit to the province of M'sila (248-km southeast of Algiers).

The prime minister, who attended a presentation at the university on the match between training and higher education professions, visited a workshop of innovative project leaders and another dedicated to the digitization of educational and governance activities.

Djerad will also attend the signing of a framework agreement between Mohamed Boudiaf University and the provincial administration of M'sila.

The agreement is about the university's contribution to improving the management of local public affairs.

In his working visit to M'sila, the prime minister is accompanied by the minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Kamel Beldjoud, the minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdelbaki Benziane, the minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City, Kamel Nasri and the advisor to the president of the Republic, Abdelhafid Alahem.

The University of M'sila welcomes, this year, about 35,000 students, including more than 7,000 new students.